The Weinstein Effect: Interview with Chantal Cousineu
One of the big names accused this year was the Hollywood director James Toback. He was nominated for an Oscar for the movie "Bugsy." Shortly after the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, hundreds came forward to say they'd been sexually harassed by Toback. He denies that, and so far there have been NO criminal charges. But police are now investigating some of the claims. One of his accusers,, is the actress, Chantal Cousineau, who spoke to Frances Read in LA.
December 29, 2017
