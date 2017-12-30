POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Future of Jerusalem: Palestinian teen becomes symbol of resistance
Future of Jerusalem: Palestinian teen becomes symbol of resistance
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in sporadic protests since Trump made that announcement earlier this month. People have been killed, and scores have been wounded. Many others, including children and teenagers, have been arrested. Yasin Eken brings us the story of one teen whose treatment by Israeli security forces has spurred the Palestinian resistance.
December 30, 2017
