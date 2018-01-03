POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia’s outlawed opposition, a year after Reina, and what to expect in 2018
52:00
World
Russia’s outlawed opposition, a year after Reina, and what to expect in 2018
It's 2018 and Russia is gearing up for an election. But with the Kremlin's main critic banned from running, will Vladimir Putin face any serious competition? Meanwhile, one year on from the deadly terror attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub, we ask if the security situation in Turkey is now stable. And we ask a leading geopolitical forecaster his predictions for the year ahead.
January 3, 2018
