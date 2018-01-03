Politics Share

Roundtable: A meat-free future?

The production of meat on a mass-scale satisfies the world's demand for flesh, but at what cost? It's a daily staple throughout much of the world. Global meat consumption per person has doubled since the 1960s. But the world's natural resources are struggling to keep up with the scale of intensive meat production. Some say we could be facing an environmental disaster if we can't reduce our intake. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.