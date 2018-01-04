POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The hidden cost of replica souvenirs on Aboriginal artisans | Showcase
The beauty and uniqueness of Australian indigenous artwork is one of the reasons why people who visit there choose to take a piece of it home when they leave. For many tourists, souvenirs emblazoned with Aboriginal designs make the perfect present, but what they don't know is that many of those items are mass produced abroad. TRT World reporter Oliver Whitfield-Miocic takes a look into the million dollar industry that's costing Aboriginal artists dearly.
January 4, 2018
