Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Phantom Thread'

Paul Thomas Anderson is a filmmaker who came from the generation which emerged from the Indie Sundance Festival movement in the 1990s. But unlike some of his cohorts, he went on to land big studio deals. His name has become synonymous with industry awards. So much so that, his latest offering was given a limited theatrical run in December just to be able to reserve a seat at the upcoming Oscars. Here's a look at 'Phantom Thread.'
January 4, 2018
