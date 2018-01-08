POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Major flaws affect computing devices worldwide
06:25
BizTech
Money Talks: Major flaws affect computing devices worldwide
If you thought 2017's computer security breaches at Yahoo and credit scoring firm, Equifax were worrying, news of the latest online vulnerabilities are positively terrifying. Researchers say almost every chip in the world -whether it's in a computer, smartphone or other device- may be open to hackers who want to steal your personal information. Usmaan Lone reports and Santosh Rao, head of research firm Manhattan Venture Partners, joins us with his analysis.
January 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?