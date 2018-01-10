BizTech Share

Roundtable: What medical breakthroughs are imminent?

Medical breakthroughs that improve lives and save them - what progress is being made towards solving the world's biggest health problems? For decades scientists have been working on cures for common deadly diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's. Is modern technology helping to speed things up? What medical breakthroughs will this year bring? At the Roundtable was Zahid Latif, from the Life Sciences Organisation; Ivan Wall, Professor of Regenerative Medicine at Aston University; and Sanjeev Krishna, Professor of Molecular Parasitology and Medicine at St George's, University of London.