POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Most famous dumplings in the world | Food | Showcase
02:14
World
Most famous dumplings in the world | Food | Showcase
In Taiwan, xialongbao is considered a national delicacy. Simply known as 'Chinese dumplings' they're sold everywhere from street markets, to Michelin starred restaurants. Taipei's Din Tai Fung dumpling restaurant is known as the world's most famous and now serves people at 140 of its restaurants around the world. We sent Miranda Atty to the place it all began, the very first Din Tai Fung, to find out how to make the country's national dish.
January 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?