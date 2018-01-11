BizTech Share

Money Talks: Plagiarism row between Lana Del Rey and Radiohead

Disputes over copyrights in the music business are as old as copyrights themselves. In the latest high-profile case, singer Lana del Rey is being accused of plagiarising Radiohead's smash hit 'Creep' for her song 'Get Free.' But the odd thing about this dispute is that neither side may be entirely free from blame. Kurt Dahl, an entertainment lawyer and drummer of the rock band One Bad Son, brings his analysis from Saskatoon in Canada.