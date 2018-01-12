POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Award winning documentary 'Stopping Traffic'
Award winning documentary 'Stopping Traffic'
It's a sad fact that these days, it's possible to find and purchase a child sex slave online as fast and easy as ordering a pizza. That's the shocking reality shown in the award winning documentary, "Stopping Traffic." It was directed by an American monk, Sadhvi Siddhali Shree who had never made a film before. It documents in great detail, the global issue of human trafficking, and brings needed attention to forced labour issues as well as the rise in organized commercial sexual exploitation. Frances Read brings us the story from Los Angeles.
January 12, 2018
