Turkey's Security Challenge: Turkey is ready for operation in Syria's Afrin
02:24
World
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is ready to launch a military operation across the Syrian border in Afrin against the YPG terror group. Ankara has also criticised efforts by the US to train a border security force in northern Syria, including YPG fighters. Turkey has been beefing up its forces on the border near Afrin for months but now appears to be ready to take action. Ben Said has more.
January 15, 2018
