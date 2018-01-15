World Share

Turkey and Bulgaria cooperate to restore a Bulgarian church and an Ottoman-era mosque | Strait Talk

Turkey has restored fourteen churches and synagogues in the last two decades. The most iconic building, the Iron church reopened just a few days ago after extensive renovations. The project was co-financed by Turkey and Bulgaria. In this segment of Straight up with Aadel Haleem, we look at how religious minorities on both sides of the border, are faring.