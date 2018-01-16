POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Mission: Erdogan warns against US move to form YPG-dominated border force
02:52
World
Turkey's Border Mission: Erdogan warns against US move to form YPG-dominated border force
Turkey has deployed dozens of military vehicles to the border with northern Syria, as it prepares to launch a military operation against the YPG-controlled town of Afrin. The warning of an imminent operation came after the US announced plans to use YPG fighters in a security force along Turkey's border - a plan strongly opposed by Ankara. TRT World Correspondent Joseph Hayat reports
January 16, 2018
