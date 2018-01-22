POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is Turkey’s military fighting the YPG in Afrin, Syria?
Why is Turkey’s military fighting the YPG in Afrin, Syria?
Turkey has just launched a military campaign in Syria called ‘Operation Olive Branch’. The border mission is to clear the area of the SDF, formerly known as the YPG. The YPG is an affiliate of the PKK, which NATO and its allies regard as a terrorist group. The group controls more than 65 percent of the Turkey-Syria border. The small Syrian city of Afrin is one of two major SDF strongholds. #YPG #Afrin #PKK Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
January 22, 2018
