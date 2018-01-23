World Share

Future of Jerusalem: Palestinians hold general strike at Pence visit

On the final day of his trip to Israel, the US Vice President Mike Pence visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. He was following in the footsteps his boss, Donald Trump, who in May became the first sitting US president to visit the site. Many Palestinians took part in a general strike to protest against Pence's visit, as Shamim Chowdhury reports from East Jerusalem.