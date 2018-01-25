World Share

Roundtable: Turkey's regional allies

As Operation Olive Branch continues in Syria, we're looking at Turkey's relationship with Iran and Russia. What does it mean for combat missions in Syria, and for the conflict now in its seventh year... Three powers all with a stake in Syria's conflict. Turkey, Iran and Russia's union appears to be a decisive rejection of the United States' strategy for Syria. What's behind this alliance? And what does it mean for the region's future? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.