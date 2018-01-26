Smooth sailing for Trabzon Port's debut on Borsa Istanbul | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After a quiet year for new listings, Borsa Istanbul's IPO market is back in business. Turkish port operator, Trabzon Port is the bourse's first listing of 2018 and it's off to a good start. As Laila Humairah reports, the listing could strengthen Trabzon Port's position at the forefront of eastern Turkey's trading gateway and reinvigorate Borsa Istanbul's public offering market. We caught up with the Chairman of Borsa Istanbul, Himmet Karadag, and asked him about plans to list the exchange itself and his reaction to reports of a possible listing of the restaurant chain that owns the world famous Nusr-Et steakhouse.
January 26, 2018
