World Share

Brazil's Dilma Rousseff fights for her political survival | The Newsmakers special

Brazil's impeached President Dilma Rousseff spoke to The Newsmakers in an exclusive interview Interview: 4:55 The Coup: 5:46 Petrobras scandal: 8:55 Brazil's judiciary: 12:28 Victimised for being a woman: 13:02 Impeachment was the hardest moment: 16:37 On Lula da Silva as the future leader: 18:08 Dilma Rousseff became the first female leader of Brazil in 2011. She was then impeached and removed from office in 2016. A former guerrilla fighter, she is now fighting for her political survival like her mentor Lula da Silva. In an exclusive interview, she spoke to TRT World correspondent Anelise Borges. Subscribe: http://trt.world/TheNewsmakers Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world