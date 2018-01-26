POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek outlines economic reforms | Money Talks
13:40
BizTech
Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek outlines economic reforms | Money Talks
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says he's confident tensions with the US over the recent conviction of a Turkish banker in New York can be resolved. But, he says, that assumes the US will abide by the rule of law. In a wide-ranging interview with Money Talks from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Simsek also gave details of Turkey's military operations in Syria and a soon-to-be unveiled package of economic reforms.
January 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?