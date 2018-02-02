POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
United Nations peacekeeping troops are increasingly dying in conflict zones
02:30
World
United Nations peacekeeping troops are increasingly dying in conflict zones
The UN says a blue flag is no longer enough to protect its peacekeepers. Troops sporting the UN insignia are dying in conflict areas at the fastest rate in the organization’s history, and commanders are calling for the authority to order counter-terrorism missions and pre-emptive strikes in places like Congo, Central African Republic and Mali. But critics warn that's not just outside the UN's mandate, it's a recipe for further unrest. Vanessa Coneely reports.
February 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?