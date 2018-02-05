POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: How Islamic is Islamic finance?
25:58
BizTech
When you're saving money - should you be making money? Today we look at the differences between traditional and Islamic banking. What's allowed - what's not? So how does one system differ from the other? A bank might lend you $100,000 for a house and make $25,000 in interest. An Islamic bank says that's wrong, but could still end up $25,000 better off - and you still get the house. We’ll try to explain.
February 5, 2018
