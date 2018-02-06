February 6, 2018
05:18
05:18
Sri Lanka celebrates 70 years of independence amid calls for constitutional change
Sri Lanka is marking seven decades of independence from British colonial rule. Government celebrations are being held under the theme 'One Nation' to symbolise the country's unity. But for many people, the only way to truly unify the country would be through a new constitution. Natalie Poyhonen traveled to Sri Lanka to find out if there is a desire for that kind of political change.
