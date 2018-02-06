POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka celebrates 70 years of independence amid calls for constitutional change
05:18
World
Sri Lanka celebrates 70 years of independence amid calls for constitutional change
Sri Lanka is marking seven decades of independence from British colonial rule. Government celebrations are being held under the theme 'One Nation' to symbolise the country's unity. But for many people, the only way to truly unify the country would be through a new constitution. Natalie Poyhonen traveled to Sri Lanka to find out if there is a desire for that kind of political change.
February 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?