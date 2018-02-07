POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Interest rate expectations batter stock prices | Money Talks
Interest rate expectations batter stock prices | Money Talks
Global stock markets are falling further this week after Friday (2/2/18) saw their worst performance in at least two years. Large economies like those in Europe, the US and China are performing well, adding jobs and boosting output. So why are investors dumping shares from Hong Kong to New York City? Mobin Nasir explains. Neil Wilson, Senior Market Analyst at ETX Capital in London and our editor at large Craig Copetas in Paris join us with analysis.
February 7, 2018
