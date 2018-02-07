World Share

Pence in Japan: US VP reassures Japan over North Korea

US Vice President Mike Pence is threatening to impose the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions against North Korea. On a visit to Japan, he's reiterated that the US stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with its allies. Pence is in Tokyo as part of a six-day trip to the region - intended to increase pressure on Pyongyang. The US wants the country to give up its missile development programme. But as Mayu Yoshida reports, the recent protests against the presence of US bases in Japan have caused irritation between the allies.