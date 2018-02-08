World Share

Chinese investment in Sri Lanka is adding to its rivalry with India

It was a billion and a half dollar investment that India wanted no part of. Sri Lanka desperate to rebuild after a massive Tsunami in 2004 asked New Delhi for funds to develop its southern port. The Indians balked and the Chinese saw an opportunity. Not in the port itself, it remains mostly unused. Instead, the cost of the port ballooned and so did Sri Lanka's debt to one of India's biggest rivals. Natalie Poyhonen reports.