15:12
World
Should India intervene in Maldives after former President Nasheed's request?
The President of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen has declared a 15 day state of emergency. It comes after the country’s Supreme Court ordered the release of a number of opposition dissidents that seems to have angered the current leader. The decision has now been overturned and the Supreme Court’s chief justice and another judge were arrested. The opposition is now calling for foreign intervention. But will it come? Guests: Hisaan Hussain, former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed’s legal counsel. Omar Waraich, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for South Asia.
February 8, 2018
