World Share

Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob for a crime he never committed

For a man who identified as a humanist, his death was most inhumane. Mashal Khan was murdered by a mob of his fellow students. Dragged from his university dorm, Mashal was lynched - his attackers said - because he had blasphemed. It was all too late when a court found Mashal had NOT actually committed blasphemy. The brutal killing sent shockwaves around Pakistan with many calling for justice. Shoaib Raza reports