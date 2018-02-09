POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob for a crime he never committed
For a man who identified as a humanist, his death was most inhumane. Mashal Khan was murdered by a mob of his fellow students. Dragged from his university dorm, Mashal was lynched - his attackers said - because he had blasphemed. It was all too late when a court found Mashal had NOT actually committed blasphemy. The brutal killing sent shockwaves around Pakistan with many calling for justice. Shoaib Raza reports
February 9, 2018
