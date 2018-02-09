POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mashal Khan Murder verdict, Israel bombs Daesh in Sinai and future of Zimbabwe's opposition
52:00
World
Death and jail for Mashal Khan's murderers in Pakistan. Almost a year after his brutal death, has justice finally prevailed? A New York Times report alleges Israel is bombing Daesh in Egypts Sinai desert. Could there really be a secret alliance between Cairo and Tel Aviv? And Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is reported to be critically ill. What next for his party?
February 9, 2018
