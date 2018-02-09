What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Mashal Khan Murder verdict, Israel bombs Daesh in Sinai and future of Zimbabwe's opposition

Death and jail for Mashal Khan's murderers in Pakistan. Almost a year after his brutal death, has justice finally prevailed? A New York Times report alleges Israel is bombing Daesh in Egypts Sinai desert. Could there really be a secret alliance between Cairo and Tel Aviv? And Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is reported to be critically ill. What next for his party?