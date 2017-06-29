POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Listening to the Stories of Immigrants
02:18
World
Showcase: Listening to the Stories of Immigrants
More than a third of New Yorkers are foreign born and that number is only likely to grow. With this in mind one Afghan American artist set out to document their stories, but to hear them you'll have to pick up the phone. Let's find out why.
June 29, 2017
