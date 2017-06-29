June 29, 2017
02:18
02:18
Showcase: Listening to the Stories of Immigrants
More than a third of New Yorkers are foreign born and that number is only likely to grow. With this in mind one Afghan American artist set out to document their stories, but to hear them you'll have to pick up the phone. Let's find out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
