Showcase: Discovering Selim Turan

Selim Turan is perhaps the most famous modern Turkish painter and sculptor that you've never heard of. For years he was better known in France than here in Turkey. But a new exhibition at Istanbul's Sakip Sabanci museum is set to change all that. Miranda Atty's been to take a look.