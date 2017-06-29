POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Discovering Selim Turan
04:40
World
Showcase: Discovering Selim Turan
Selim Turan is perhaps the most famous modern Turkish painter and sculptor that you've never heard of. For years he was better known in France than here in Turkey. But a new exhibition at Istanbul's Sakip Sabanci museum is set to change all that. Miranda Atty's been to take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?