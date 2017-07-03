POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Route 66: Are Native Americans getting a fair chance of health and prosperity?
26:31
World
Native Americans have a proud culture but are worse off than the rest of the US in so many ways: income, suicides, alcoholism, school drop-out rates and drug dependency. Aspiring actress and writer Allie Young goes back to her roots in the Diné, or Navajo Nation, to find out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 3, 2017
