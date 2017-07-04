World Share

Showcase: Istanbul Mehmet Cymbals

You may or may not know this, but Turkey is famous for making cymbals. It's an Ottoman tradition that differs from any other country in the world. And there's one man who's been making the instruments longer than anyone else. Miranda Atty went to meet him here in Istanbul.