POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Istanbul Mehmet Cymbals
05:57
World
Showcase: Istanbul Mehmet Cymbals
You may or may not know this, but Turkey is famous for making cymbals. It's an Ottoman tradition that differs from any other country in the world. And there's one man who's been making the instruments longer than anyone else. Miranda Atty went to meet him here in Istanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?