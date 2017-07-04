POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ahmed Rashid on Daesh in Afghanistan
12:01
World
Ahmed Rashid on Daesh in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is 'worse today than during the Soviet invasion', says Ahmed Rashid, a renowned expert on the Taliban. He explains the chaotic state of the war-torn country, and what recent American and Pakistani involvement means for Afghans. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
