World Share

Money Talks: Netflix’s Okja released both in cinemas and online

From social media to e-commerce, it seems just about everything has gone digital. One activity that has remained somewhat unaffected, has been the cinema. But in South Korea, the tussle between online viewing and theatre screenings has taken centre-stage. For the first time anywhere, a new movie gets its international big-screen debut, and being launched digitally. Joseph Kim reports, media consultant and digital strategist Kevin Anderson joins us from Wisconsin. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world