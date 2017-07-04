World Share

Jeff Horn stuns Manny Pacquiao for WBO welterweight title

Australia's Jeff Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight title in front of 50 thousand fans in Brisbane. Horn - a former schoolteacher - won unanimously on points, a decision that left boxing experts wondering whether home advantage had swayed the outcome. ...Peter Franks has more.