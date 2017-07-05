World Share

UEFA Regions' Cup: Top amateur tournament in Istanbul

Whether you're Cristiano Ronaldo or a child playing on the street, there's a common dream… to represent your country. While only a lucky few make their way to the professional leagues and the national side, there are hundreds of thousands still playing for the love of the game. And now UEFA's Regions' Cup is giving amateur footballers the chance to live out their dreams. We caught up with the Turkish side ahead of the finals here in Istanbul.