UEFA Regions' Cup: Top amateur tournament in Istanbul
Whether you're Cristiano Ronaldo or a child playing on the street, there's a common dream… to represent your country. While only a lucky few make their way to the professional leagues and the national side, there are hundreds of thousands still playing for the love of the game. And now UEFA's Regions' Cup is giving amateur footballers the chance to live out their dreams. We caught up with the Turkish side ahead of the finals here in Istanbul. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
