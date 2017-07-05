What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Venezuela On The Edge: Maduro supporters storm assembly building

There's been more violence in Venezuela as the country marks its independence day. Government supporters have stormed the national assembly injuring a number of people. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world