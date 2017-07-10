POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
03:45
World
Showcase: 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
It's the final installment in the latest Planet of the Apes triology. This time the themes of conflict, revenge, morality and family are explored through the battle between humans and apes. But where does it all leave Earth's future afterwards? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
