World Share

Money Talks: 500 Startups CEO Dave McClure resigns over sexual harassment claims

We have been hearing plenty of women complaining publicly about gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work. Many of the incidents reported come from staff in well-known companies. The most recent complaint is against Dave McClure, the founder of a seed-funding company called "500-startups". Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.