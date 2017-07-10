POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: 500 Startups CEO Dave McClure resigns over sexual harassment claims
06:16
World
Money Talks: 500 Startups CEO Dave McClure resigns over sexual harassment claims
We have been hearing plenty of women complaining publicly about gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work. Many of the incidents reported come from staff in well-known companies. The most recent complaint is against Dave McClure, the founder of a seed-funding company called "500-startups". Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?