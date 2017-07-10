POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Narendra Modi visits Israel
05:38
World
Money Talks: Narendra Modi visits Israel
Narendra Modi has become the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. The talks between their leaders focus on fighting terrorism. But they are also keen to expand their trade and economic ties. Report by Azhar Sukri and further details from Gregg Carlstrom in Tel Aviv. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?