Money Talks: Narendra Modi visits Israel

Narendra Modi has become the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. The talks between their leaders focus on fighting terrorism. But they are also keen to expand their trade and economic ties. Report by Azhar Sukri and further details from Gregg Carlstrom in Tel Aviv.