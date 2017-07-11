POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picture this: March for Justice
01:21
World
Picture this: March for Justice
‘Adalet’ began marching after a lawmaker from Turkish opposition party the CHP was jailed for 25 years on spying charges. The 25-day march from Ankara ended in Istanbul with a large protest rally, but the exact numbers have been disputed. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?