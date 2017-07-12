World Share

Showcase: Portrait of an indie musician

A recent crop of indie musicians are turning a new generation of fans on to folk with their fresh approach to this traditional type of music. One such artist who's drawing a big audience is Tennessee born Erin Rae whose latest highly personal single is receiving critical acclaim.