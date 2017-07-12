POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Talking Peace and Palestine with former Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami
15:03
World
Talking Peace and Palestine with former Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami
Former Israeli Foreign Minister, Shlomo Ben-Ami, believes 'full justice will never result in peace.' 17 years after he led Israeli negotiations at the Camp David Summit, we ask if he thinks prospects for peace are as far away as ever. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 12, 2017
