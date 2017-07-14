POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Safak Tavkul's July the 15th Experience
04:09
World

It all started around 9 PM. Two hundred and 50 people were martyred in the span of just a few hours in different parts of the country. The Cengelkoy district of Istanbul was among the most targeted areas. And one Turkish painter Safak Tavkul put everything he saw on that night of defiance onto paper. Our Elif Bereketli paid him a visit to see how his sketches depict that night. A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
