Showcase: July the 15th Impact on Theatre
04:58
World
Showcase: July the 15th Impact on Theatre
One leading figure on the Turkish arts scene has captured the essence of the night of the failed coup attempt. It was the spirit of the people that urged him to write and direct a play that's now being staged across Turkey. Miranda Atty went to meet him.
July 14, 2017
