POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Turkish Artists' Story of July the 15th
04:31
World
Showcase: Turkish Artists' Story of July the 15th
July the 15th 2016 was a night that changed the course of the country's unity. Despite different political views the Turkish nation came together as one to fight being oppressed. And they won. Hundreds of thousands of citizens poured on to the streets against the FETO terrorist organisation to keep what was theirs. And our Elif Bereketli finds out how four distinguished artists and writers handled that night and the following year. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?