POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Puerto Rico’s chief mediator calls meeting with US creditors
04:42
World
Money Talks: Puerto Rico’s chief mediator calls meeting with US creditors
It is the biggest municipal bankruptcy in US history. And now Puerto Rico's chief mediator meet with the US territory' s creditors to seek the best way forward for servicing its massive debt. This comes a month after the country voted to become the 51st American state. But voter turnout was extremely low; around 20%. Many think becoming a US state is the best way to service its massive debt. Association of Economists president Jose Caraballo Cueto joins us from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?