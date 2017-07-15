World Share

July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkey-US relations tested after coup attempt

The relationship between the United States and Turkey, a close NATO ally, was put to test on the night of the failed coup last year. The lack of an immediate, strong response from the United States was seen as a major disappointment by the Turkish leadership. And America's stance, in the aftermath, continues to wear on the once-firm alliance between the two. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story in Washington.