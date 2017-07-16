A Night of Defiance:Civilians caught up in investigations

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

One of biggest impacts of the attempted coup in Turkey has been the thousands of government employees who were fired, suspected of having links to the Fetullah Terror Organisation. Turkey says it's to protect national security. But critics say thousands of innocent people are being caught up in the crackdown. Nicole Johnston reports from Istanbul.